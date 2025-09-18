Chelan County Community Development is warning residents about a new email scam.

A local resident applying for a Comprehensive Plan amendment recently received a fake invoice for $5,000. The scam used county logos, parcel numbers, and even the name of Community Development Director Deanna Walter to appear legitimate.

Walter stresses the department will never send invoices by email. Land use and building permit fees are only paid in person at the office counter, through a customer’s secure online account, or by phone if staff call directly.

The fraudulent email included red flags common to phishing scams, such as an incorrect office address and references to the Planning Commission. Residents are urged to watch for misspellings, suspicious addresses, and payment requests via wire transfer.

Suspected scams should be reported to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov. Anyone with concerns about an email from Community Development should call the department directly at 509-667-6225.

