Chelan County Coroner Identifies Deceased Hiker from Vancouver, Wash.

Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris has identified the rock climber who died on July 4th south of Leavenworth to be 44-year-old Bryan C. Caldwell.

Caldwell is from Vancouver, Wash.

Chelan County Sheriff's Office shared that Caldwell fell while rappelling 100 ft. down Icicle Buttress due to an equipment malfunction. His parents in Kansas were notified on July 4.

His family are fundraising for a memorial bench in downtown Vancouver in honor of him. Additional funds will be donated to a scholarship for young climbers.