A Chelan County Public Works driver saved an injured bald eagle late last month.

How the Injured Bald Eagle Was Discovered

The County said Daylon Harn stopped to remove a deer carcass from the roadway and saw the eagle pop out from the bushes with its right wing visibly injured. Wildlife experts later assessed that the eagle may have been injured while fighting with two large vultures feeding at the carcass prior to when Harn stopped and found the raptor.

From Roadside Rescue to Rehabilitation

After discovering the eagle, Harn continued to check on the bird over the next couple of days while inspecting roads, as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife was busy with a recent missing persons case.

Harn observed that the eagle was doing well, but could not fly long distances; it was staying in the area near the intersection of Entiat River Road and Entiat Way.

Two days after discovering the bird, Harn checked on it again and helped a private wildlife rescue company capture it. The company took the raptor to a rehabilitation facility in Pullman.

A Local Worker With Deep Community Roots

A recent hire at Public Works, Harn comes from the county family. He is the son of Brenda Blanchfield, retired Solid Waste manager, and Brad Harn, retired road supervisor. Harn, who grew up in the Entiat area and continues to live there today, enjoys being in the hills around Entiat and playing a hand in keeping his hometown safe.