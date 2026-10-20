Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison is seeking a second four-year term and is challenged by Sheriff's Department Patrol Deputy Stan Langlow. Both candidates are running as Republicans.

Morrison defeated his former boss, Brian Burnett, four years ago, and Langlow is trying to unseat his boss, Morrison, four years later

Morrison is a career law enforcement officer with more than 20 years of experience. He is a past union president with the Chelan County Deputy Sheriff's Association and Omak Police Department Guild. He has been an Executive Board Member with the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs and earned a BA in Law and Justice at Central Washington University.

Langlow is a 10-year commissioned law enforcement officer, having previously served as a patrol deputy, patrol sergeant, training sergeant, and SWAT team leader and commander. He also served two terms as a vice president with the Kitsap County Deputy Sheriff's Guild. Langlow received a BS degree in Business Administration from Central Washington University.

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TownSquare Media posed a series of questions to both candidates in the race.

Please describe three key policy priorities of your campaign. What should voters consider about your candidacy for this seat?

Stan Langlow--

My campaign is rooted in the following three priorities: strong leadership, supported deputies, and connected communities. True leadership is built on trust rather than a title or rank. I am committed to accountability, honest communication, and consistent follow-through. The commissioned deputies and non-commissioned staff are the heartbeat of the Sheriff’s Office and deserve a sheriff who not only recognizes this but also relentlessly supports them so that they can support our community. The Sheriff’s Office should be viewed as a trusted partner to the communities that it serves. That trust is earned through engagement, transparency, and a true understanding of the needs within our local communities.

Mike Morrison--

My priorities remain focused on proactive public safety, supporting our employees, and strengthening community partnerships.

Full staffing and lower call volumes have allowed our deputies to spend more time preventing problems rather than simply responding to them. We will continue investing in training, equipment, and technology while supporting the employees who provide these services, which has been shown over the past three plus years.

Finally, strong relationships with our citizens and local, state, tribal, and federal partners will continue to make everyone safer. My first term has focused on building those capabilities and relationships, while a second term would continue that progress.

What accomplishments demonstrate you are the best choice as sheriff?

Mike Morrision--

Actions speak louder than promises. Over the past three-plus years, we have maintained full staffing while many agencies have struggled, improved compensation, training, equipment, vehicles, and facilities, strengthened partnerships, and expanded our overall capabilities.

These investments have been tested. Your Sheriff's Office has successfully responded to some of the most challenging events a law enforcement agency and community can face, from major wildfires and historic flooding to critical incidents and an unprecedented, prolonged manhunt.

Through it all, we continued providing everyday public safety services to our communities and ensured the quality of life we have all come to expect while remaining visible. More impressively, we have seen a decrease in crimes and overdose deaths.

Further, we made commitments, went to work, and delivered results on day-to-day quality of life issues as well. The agency is stronger and more capable today. We, of course, recognize there is always more work to do and improvements to be made, which we welcome.

Stan Langlow--

Many continue to point out that I recently moved to Chelan and have been with the Sheriff’s Office for only 12 months. This is true, but I also bring a decade of law enforcement and proven leadership experience with me. I am an instructor across multiple law enforcement disciplines. This opportunity has allowed me to teach law enforcement officers, at all levels, the skills necessary to perform professionally, safely, and confidently. I was promoted early in my career to the rank of sergeant. This opportunity allowed me to hone in my leadership and mentorship skills. Staffing management, critical incident management, complaints and disciplinary issues, use of force review, and report approval were just some of the daily tasks required.

In addition to the daily responsibilities of a first-line supervisor, I took on additional duties to include policy and procedure review, software procurement, implementation and training, and new hire training. I also served as the assistant commander of a regional SWAT team. During this time I had the opportunity to participate in the planning and leading of many operations, to include the extremely unique operation of escorting a Superior Court judge, prosecution, defendants, defendant’s counsel, and jurors on a field viewing of multiple locations throughout Kitsap and Mason Counties. This operation was unprecedented and required the synchronized collaboration of multiple law enforcement entities. I am extremely grateful for the opportunities that I have had throughout my career. These experiences are a small glimpse of the unique skillset that I possess, qualifying me to lead the Chelan County Sheriff's Office and serve the citizens of Chelan County as their sheriff.

The Sheriff's Office has been the subject of several lawsuits and tort claims involving current and former deputies. Claims allege retaliation and/or harassment within the agency. What is your reaction to these disputes, and what do you want voters to know?

Stan Langlow--

I am shocked by the number of complainants, citing disparate treatment by the sheriff and his administration. I refer back to the culture survey conducted by Central Washington University in 2024. The statistical data and comments that were a result of this survey identified serious culture issues within the agency. Some may argue that the survey could have served as a warning sign, providing an opportunity for meaningful change, prior to the lawsuits that were filed in 2026.

Mike Morrison--

Because some matters remain in litigation, I will respect the legal process and avoid debating their specific merits publicly.

Individuals have the right to bring claims, and this administration has the same right to challenge them, present evidence, and defend its actions. Allegations are not findings of wrongdoing. To date, our administration has not authorized a payout resolving these claims, nor do we intend to. There has been no adjudicated finding establishing the alleged retaliation or harassment.

We will continue treating everyone involved respectfully while vigorously defending decisions we believe were lawful and appropriate. Ultimately, conclusions should be based on established facts and final outcomes, not allegations alone.

Describe specifically how you can improve public safety and reduce crime.

Mike Morrison--

Continue building upon what has worked.

Maintain full staffing so deputies can be proactive rather than reactive. Give them the training, equipment, and resources necessary to succeed. Responsibly use technology and data to identify crime trends and deploy resources where they are needed most.

Just as important, we need to maintain strong relationships with our citizens. Public trust and community involvement are tremendous force multipliers for law enforcement. History has shown effective public safety comes from good people, proper resources, smart policing, and strong community partnerships, which we have demonstrated during the first term.

Stan Langlow--

I will increase the morale within the Sheriff’s Office and positively change the culture. When the employees of the Sheriff’s Office have the training, resources, and leadership they require, they perform better, stay longer, and provide better service to the public. The Sheriff’s Office has invested in new equipment to include patrol vehicles, snowmobiles, and side-by-sides, but equipment doesn’t answer calls. In order to improve public safety and reduce crime in our local communities, we need to make sure that our employees are well trained, well supported, and confident in their leadership.

How will the public be better served by electing you?

Stan Langlow--

The citizens of Chelan County will experience accountability and transparency like never before, providing a real opportunity for all to trust their sheriff's office and every employee within it. As your sheriff, I will follow best practices, use our resources efficiently, and remain accountable to the citizens of Chelan County. Supporting our deputies is not at the expense of the citizens, but rather the key to serving them well.

Mike Morrison

The public knows what to expect from my leadership: accessibility, accountability, consistency, and results.

Again, over the past three plus years, this agency has demonstrated that it can provide excellent everyday service while also responding professionally to extraordinary events as mentioned before. From major fires, historic flooding, complex search & rescues to critical incidents and an unprecedented manhunt, we still showed up for the day-to-day services.

As noted before, we are fully staffed, increasingly proactive, better equipped, and more capable. We have also continued to strengthen our relationships with the communities we serve, which has been our greatest accomplishment.

I recognize there is more work ahead, and we welcome it. My commitment remains the same, and that is putting citizens first, supporting our employees, protecting our quality of life, and leaving the Sheriff's Office stronger than we found it.

Contact the candidates;

Mike Morrison

MikeMorrisonFor Sheriff@gmail.com | re-electsheriffmorrison.com/

Stan Langlow