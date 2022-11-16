Chelan And Douglas County Races Decided: Morrison, Smith, Young Win

All the competitive races from last Tuesday's election in Chelan and Douglas counties are now decided.

Chelan County is getting a new sheriff after incumbent Brian Brett is soundly defeated by one of his own deputies, Mike Morrison, by a 54%-45% margin.

The result comes after Burnett brought in more than $88,000 in campaign donations, which was more than any other candidate in the county, and was more than double the amount raised by Morrison.

Burnett and Morrison both ran as Republicans

Meanwhile, Republican Shon Smith beat Independent Ann Hessburg by a razor thin margin in the Chelan County Commission District 2 race.

Smith leads Hussberg by 378 votes, which is still more than estimated 233 ballots still not counted in the county.

Like Morrison, Smith won despite being more than doubled in fundraising, as Hessburg brought in more than $76,000.

And Republican Marty Young edged out Independent Sandra Arechiga by a 51%-49% margin in the race for Chelan County Clerk.

In nonpartisan contests

Jon Volyn beat Alan Blackmon by a 52%-47% margin in the race for Chelan County District Court Judge #1.

and Carnan Bergren beat Aurora Flores by a 55%-44% margin in the Chelan PUD Commissioner District 3 race.

The only race with more than one candidate in Douglas County was for PUD Commissioner No.1, where Aaron Viebrock beat Randy Agnew by a wide margin - 68%-32%

The $185 million Eastmont School District bond package received 51% approval, well short of the 60% approval required for bonds to pass.

There re about 900 ballots in Douglas County that are still not counted.