Chelan County Tightens Up on Fire Restrictions

Source: Chelan County

Chelan County is tightening up their fire restrictions on August 12, with fire levels currently designated as Extreme.

Chelan County is moving to a Stage 2 designation, which will be set in place for both valley and mountain zones.

Stage 2 will include the following restrictions:

  • Barricades on county road intersections informing motorists of fire hazards, this will not prevent motorists from using the roadway
  • No outdoor fires or open flame devices unless permitted by a fire protection agency
  • Permits are not needed for commercial barbecues at a residence or for stoves/fireplaces inside a residence
  • Use of charcoal briquettes is prohibited except for commercial use, along with target shooting outside of gun ranges. 
  • Hunting is permitted in open areas

To learn more about these changes, visit here.

