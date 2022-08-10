Chelan County Tightens Up on Fire Restrictions
Chelan County is tightening up their fire restrictions on August 12, with fire levels currently designated as Extreme.
Chelan County is moving to a Stage 2 designation, which will be set in place for both valley and mountain zones.
Stage 2 will include the following restrictions:
- Barricades on county road intersections informing motorists of fire hazards, this will not prevent motorists from using the roadway
- No outdoor fires or open flame devices unless permitted by a fire protection agency
- Permits are not needed for commercial barbecues at a residence or for stoves/fireplaces inside a residence
- Use of charcoal briquettes is prohibited except for commercial use, along with target shooting outside of gun ranges.
- Hunting is permitted in open areas
To learn more about these changes, visit here.