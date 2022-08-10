Chelan County Tightens Up on Fire Restrictions

Chelan County is tightening up their fire restrictions on August 12, with fire levels currently designated as Extreme.

Chelan County is moving to a Stage 2 designation, which will be set in place for both valley and mountain zones.

Stage 2 will include the following restrictions:

Barricades on county road intersections informing motorists of fire hazards, this will not prevent motorists from using the roadway

No outdoor fires or open flame devices unless permitted by a fire protection agency

Permits are not needed for commercial barbecues at a residence or for stoves/fireplaces inside a residence

Use of charcoal briquettes is prohibited except for commercial use, along with target shooting outside of gun ranges.

Hunting is permitted in open areas

To learn more about these changes, visit here.