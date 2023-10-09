Chelan Douglas Master Gardeners Holding “Buy A Brick” Fundraiser

The Master Gardener Foundation of Chelan-Douglas Counties has launched a “Buy a Garden Brick” fundraiser during the month of October.

People who make the purchase get their name or message permanently engraved in a brick that'll be placed in the Deer Resistant Garden patio area at the Community Education Garden, 1100 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee.

The foundation financially supports education programs and projects from the Washington State University Chelan/Douglas County Master Gardener Program.

Master Gardner's hold gatherings such as the Third Saturday in the Garden and operates a plant and insect clinic at the WSU Extension office.

The Third Saturday event offers education on various season-appropriate gardening topics beginning in March and continuing through October.

The plant and insect clinic at the WSU Extension office at 412 Washington St., is open between March and October of each year.

In addition. the Master Gardeners 85 plus volunteers provide educational opportunities throughout the year at the Community Education Garden in Wenatchee and other locations.

Place an order for a brick here.