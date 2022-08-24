Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council Accept South Wenatchee Bike Plan Recommendations

The Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council accepted the South Wenatchee Bicycle Connectivity plan, which is geared towards connecting south Wenatchee bike routes to the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail.

This plan would provide biking route projects for both the City of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, hoping to connect neighborhoods west of Mission to accessible bike trails.

The plan outlined a possible bike route on South Wenatchee Ave. between Marr and Benton Streets, along with better bike access on Ferry, Stevens, Lincoln, and Marr Streets.

During his presentation, Senior Transportation Planner at Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council, Riley Shewak, recommended a shared road access for both cars and bikes on buffer streets during their presentation.

The plan can be used by either the City of Wenatchee or East Wenatchee as recommended infrastructure projects.

Shewak and his team hope to have this bike plan completed within 20 years.