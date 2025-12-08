Flood Watch — National Weather Service Spokane

A Flood Watch is in effect for Chelan County, including Plain, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Entiat, Wenatchee, Chelan, and Manson, now through 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Impacts:

Excessive runoff may cause flooding of small rivers, creeks, streams, and low-lying or flood-prone areas. Locations below steep slopes or near recent burn scars may face a higher risk of rock and mud slides.

Additional Details:

An atmospheric river is bringing moderate to heavy rain to western and central Chelan County. Snow levels are rising, creating a rain-on-snow event below 7,000 feet. Forecasts call for 1.5 to 4 inches of rain in 24 hours, combined with snowmelt, increasing the threat of flooding.

Precautionary Information:

Warm, wet, and breezy systems will continue into next week, with snow levels fluctuating between 3,000 and 5,000 feet. Snowmelt and rainfall may lead to rising creeks and streams, along with an elevated risk of mud and rock slides in steep terrain and recently burned areas.