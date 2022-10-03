Chelan PUD Adding Pickleball Courts to Parks

Visitors to Walla Walla Point Park in Wenatchee will soon notice some more sports facilities there.

The Chelan County Public Utility District (PUD) is adding six new pickleball courts at the park later this month.

PUD spokesperson, Rachel Hansen, says the new courts at Walla Walla are the first of many more that are planned for the future.

“The Chelan PUD has a masterplan to add more pickleball courts. In the end, we hope to have 15 to 17 pickleball courts total within our park system.”

Hansen says the PUD has added pickleball courts to its park system plans due to a large volume of feedback received from park users.

“We’ve had a lot of requests come in from park visitors saying that they love the sport of pickleball, so we’re trying to reconfigure our sport courts at the parks to accommodate those requests.”

The PUD is working with the Wenatchee Pickleball Association to build the new courts.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for the new courts at Walla Walla Point Park on October 12.