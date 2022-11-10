Chelan PUD Invites Community to Service Center Open House Next Friday

Chelan PUD is hosting an open house for their Service Center near Olds Station on Nov. 18.

This event will be a hard-hat tour of the 21-acre campus, where community members can ask Chelan PUD project managers and staff any questions they may have.

Construction for the new Service Center has been delayed a year due to supply-chain issues, staffing shortages, and the recent discovery of cultural artifacts.

The projected completion of this site was pushed to December 2023.

Chelan PUD Communications Specialist Rachel Hansen said the increased $25 million going towards this center will not affect customers’ rates.

The open house is between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. located at 210 Olds Station Road, Wenatchee.

PUD staff recommend guests to dress for the outdoors and wear closed-toe shoes.