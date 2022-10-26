Chelan PUD’s Fall Harvest Roundup Back After COVID Break

The Chelan County PUD is holding its annual Fall Harvest Roundup Saturday afternoon at Rocky Reach Dam.

The gathering for families and kids takes place every year on the Saturday closest to Halloween, although it was canceled the past two years because of the pandemic.

PUD Spokesperson Rachel Hansen says there'll be interactive games that'll spotlight elements connected to Rocky Reach Dam.

"We're also going to be throwing in some educational 'aha' moments, talking about the Columbia River, salmon and energy," said Hansen. "We're going to fold those into the games."

The Discovery Center will be decked out in Halloween décor for Fall Harvest Roundup, which is free and will feature numerous indoor and outdoor activities for kids.

Costumes are encouraged. Kids can toss a lasso, knock over boots with beanbags, compete in relays, and find a fish in a haystack, all of which will also include information about the dam’s function to create hydropower.

Mama D’s Café will have food fare, including hot dogs, chili, and nachos.

The Fall Harvest will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Discovery Center and park will be closed until 1 p.m. that day, so staff can prepare for all the event.

The Center is normally open year-round, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.