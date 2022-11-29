Child Rape Suspect Pleads Not Guilty After Charges Against Him Increase

A 74-year-old Chelan man accused of sexually assaulting a child on a regular basis is pleading not guilty to all charges.

Wesley Allen Cheney Sr. entered his plea Monday during his arraignment in Chelan County Superior Court after the number of charges against him was increased from eight to 11 last week.

Cheney was originally charged with repeatedly molesting one child, but is now accused sexually assaulting a second and third child victim.

The new charges include two counts of Child Molestation in the First Degree with a victim under the age of 12 and Communication with a Minor for Immoral Purposes with a child under the age of 18.

The original eight charges included Rape of a Child in the First Degree, two counts of Child Molestation in the First Degree, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, and four counts of Unlawful Imprisonment – Sexual Motivation.

The original charges all pertain to the same alleged victim, three of them while the victim was under the age of 12, and five while the victim was under the age of 18.

Cheney was referred to as the neighbor of the alleged victim's grandmother in court document dealing with the original charges.

He has been in the Chelan County jail since late April with bail set at $1 million.

In unsuccessful attempts to get his bail reduced prior to the latest charges being filed, Cheney's attorney argued that he had no criminal record. But prosecutors noted claims by the alleged victim detailing years of abuse in which she was tied up and raped.

Cheney's next scheduled court date January 9th.