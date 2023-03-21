Children’s Home Society Holding Annual SweetHeart Fundraiser

Children's Home Society of Washington is holding its annual SweetHeart for Kids fundraising event, now through April 12.

The event is being held virtually for the fourth straight year and will again feature opportunities for donors to fund essential programs for children, youth, and families in the Greater Wenatchee area.

Spokesperson Sue Shelton says the organization provides many avenues of service that the fundraiser will support.

"We have family support services to help give kids the best start in life and provide parents with the tools to raise healthy, happy children. We have a foster care program. We do child and family counseling. And we also have our WISe (Wraparound with Intensive Services) program which is a wraparound program for kids who are struggling."

Those interested in helping out with the cause can make a donation online by clicking here.

An official giving event will be held by Children's Home Society on April 12.