The Bureau of Land Management is helping families save this holiday season by reducing Christmas tree and firewood permit fees to just $1-dollar.

New cutting areas are opening across Washington, letting families gather more firewood and trees while supporting forest health and wildfire prevention.

Get our free mobile app

Household limits have been raised to ten cords of firewood and three trees, with flexibility in areas with abundant resources.

These changes are in effect immediately through January 31.

For maps, permit info, and safety guidance, visit blm.gov.