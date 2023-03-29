Chumstick Hwy Back Open, No Word On Standoff With Person

Chumstick Highway is back open, and a Shelter in Place order as been lifted after a standoff.

But there are no further details on how that standoff with a barricaded person ended. The person was reportedly armed.

A police tactical team was activated Tuesday morning and sent to the standoff scene, where deputies reported negotiations were still in progress as of 11pm Tuesday.

Deputies said Washington State Patrol and the Benton County Sheriff's Office were assisting with negotiations.

Chelan County Emergency Management announced the reopening this morning of a two-mile stretch of Chumstick Highway that had been closed near Merry Canyon, north of Leavenworth.