City of Cashmere Approves Phase One of Freedom Hills Subdivision Development

The City of Cashmere approved the future sale of the Freedom Hills Subdivision Phase One lots, a housing development project slated to bring 27 single-family homes to Cashmere.

Cashmere city council approved the lots during their recent council meeting on Dec. 12.

These lots, located off of Olive Street, will be sold to individual homeowners who will build their own single-family homes on the lot.

POH Ventures LLC owner Gregg Smith bought the two parcel for $925,000 back in March of 2021, splitting the total 8-acre development into two phases.

Phase One of this project includes 20 lots, ranging from 7,729 sq. ft. to 20,331 sq. ft.

Phase Two will develop the remaining seven lots.

City of Cashmere Planning Director and Building Inspector Tammy Miller said Smith has been developing these lots since June of 2021.

Miller also said these lots will be managed under their own HOA and will maintain their own stormwater system.

Now that construction for Phase One of this project is finished, the next step for Smith is to start selling the lots.

Phase Two construction is expected to be finished by June of 2023, with development starting in early spring.