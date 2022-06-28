City of Wenatchee Accepts $350k Design Contract for Wenatchee Convention Center Expansion Project

Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz signed a $354,784 contract with ALSC Architects to draft a pre-plan and design the Wenatchee Convention Center Renovation and Expansion project.

The decision came after Wenatchee City Council voted to pass it unanimously during their June 23 meeting.

The project started back in 2019 to include more space for vendors and visitors and to increase future business opportunities.

The city started searching for architects back in October of 2021 and had three proposals. ALSC Architects was identified as one of the top two firms

Some areas, specifically in the North and East sides of the center, will remain untouched due those areas having already been renovated.

Funding for this project will come from the city’s lodging tax funds.

Deadline for design drafts are due by the end of 2022.