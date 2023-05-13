City of Wenatchee Accepts Springwater Avenue Improvements

The City of Wenatchee will be making improvements to Springwater Avenue after accepting a construction contract Thursday.

Back in 2019, the city received a $1.9 million grant from the Washington State Transportation Improvement Board (TIB) towards reconstructing Springwater Avenue between Woodward Drive and Western Avenue.

Construction would go towards widening the roadway to fit two travel lanes and two bicycle lanes, new sidewalks, gutters, and curbs on each side of the road, and street lights.

This project will also factor in a new pipe to be installed in Western Avenue between Springwater Avenue and Central Avenue, directing stormwater flows from Springwater to the Maple Street basin.

City council agreed to amend the project budget and award a construction contract to KRCI Inc., who came in at the lowest bid of $2,722,755.65 out of eight bids total.

The city also chose TranTech Engineering LLC to conduct construction management services.

According to council packet materials, the project budget came at a total of $3,716,400, with design and construction expenses expected to cost more than what is budgeted and does not include possible changes made during construction.

The city granted an additional $365,830 to fully fund the project, and is seeking an additional $285,000 in TIB grant funds.

Construction is expected to begin on June 5 and run through October of 2023.