City Of Wenatchee Adding Space To Primary Shop Facility

The City of Wenatchee is moving ahead with a project to renovate its shop facility on McKittrick Street.

The overhaul is required to provide additional space for items and equipment the city is currently storing inside its old police station building on Chelan Avenue.

"While the majority of that building has been vacated, the building does continue to function as a shop facility for the Facilities Department," said Elisa Schafer, the City's facilities manager at Thursday's meeting of the Wenatchee City Council.

At the meeting, Schafer also provided further details of the project.

"The plan is to relocate the facilities shop into two garage bays within the existing buildings at the public works facility on McKittrick Street with some modifications to that space. The modifications will add a partial second floor allowing for additional storage and work areas."

Once the renovations to the McKittrick Street property are complete, the city can then pursue the sale of its former police station building.

A resolution to award a contract in the amount of $100,000 to Halme Builders, Inc. of Davenport, Washington to realize the project was passed at Thursday's council meeting.

Schafer said the renovations are expected to be finished by this fall.