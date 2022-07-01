City of Wenatchee Accept $214k Contract for Wastewater Treatment Plant Drying Bed Expansion

Wenatchee City Council awarded Gray and Osborne Inc. $214,000 to expand the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant Drying Bed Expansion plan.

During the June 23 meeting, the Public Works Department presented their desire to increase the size of existing drying beds for the Wastewater Treatment center and add two drying beds as well.

The city has already contributed $2,062,500 to the total budget of $2.5 mil. Funding comes from the 405 Sewer Utility Fund and was adopted in the Capital Improvement Facility Plan from Dec. 2021.

Additional changes include adding solar panels, clearing roads connected to the Malaga Highway, moving some fencing, and adding a septic tank outhouse.

The design planning and bidding process for this project will start in 2022, with construction starting in 2023.