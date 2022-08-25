City of Wenatchee Grants More Funding for City Pool Repairs

The City of Wenatchee accepted a $533,500 grant they received from the Department of Commerce to continue fixing the City Pool.

Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director David Erickson and his team worked with 12th District Senator Brad Hawkins and Representatives Mike Steele and Keith Goehner to apply for a $533,500 grant.

This is on top of the $350,000 they received through the youth athletic facility account grants, totaling to roughly $1.23 million in funding.

Funding will go towards repairing the pool’s plaster liner and tiles along with part of their circulation system. Construction is anticipated to begin by fall of 2023.