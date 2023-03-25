City of Wenatchee Receives Additional $600,000 from Opioid Settlement

The City of Wenatchee is receiving an additional $600,000 from a second opioid settlement.

Last year, State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that the state received a total of $1.1 billion from major opioid distributors, for their role in the opioid crisis. Settlement funds would be distributed across all 39 counties within the state.

The city previously accepted an opioid settlement package from the "Big 3" distributors, McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, receiving $600,000 each year for 17 years.

Recently, the city was offered additional funds from five national opioid settlements titled the “Settlements,” which include Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart.

CVS: $110.6 million to Washington state over 10 years.

Walgreens: $120.3 million to Washington state over 15 years.

Walmart: $62.6 million to Washington state and 97% of that paid in the first year.

Teva: $90.7 million to Washington state over the next 13 years.

Allergan: $50 million to Washington state over the next seven years.

This opioid settlement is expected to bring in $600,000 over 15 years, and would be distributed over 15 years.

The money must be used to address the opioid crisis, which could go towards more mental health services, addiction programs and treatment, or revitalizing the city’s drug court.

The deadline to join the Settlements is April 18, 2023.