City of Wenatchee Works to Improve Aging Water Systems

The City of Wenatchee will be replacing an asbestos cement pipe along with a new water main on Crawford Avenue.

In 2021, the city completed a drinking water rate analysis to address aging infrastructure.

The city received two low-interest loans from the Washington State Department of Health to fund the replacement for a 2,500 feet of asbestos cement pipe.

The new water main on Crawford Avenue will be placed between South Miller and Okanogan.

This project will be added to their Drinking Water Capital Improvement Project Plan, which is a list of water infrastructure projects for the next two decades.