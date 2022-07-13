Classic Cars From 1930s, 40s Parading Thru Wenatchee Area Thursday

A parade of classic cars from the 1930's and 1940's will be traveling between Wenatchee, Lake Chelan and Waterville Thursday.

The cars are from the Puget Sound Regional Group of the Early Ford V-8 Club of America, which is hosting its Western National Meet in Wenatchee.

Member Jim Hendry brought his 1933 model Ford to the gathering, but he has a number of other cars that didn't make the trip.

"We have lots of cars," said Hendry. "A 49 Mercury at home and 353 Mercury and a 1953 Lincoln Capri Hard Top, which are all club cars."

Hendry says the Early Ford V-8 Club has been in existence nationally for about 65 years.

The Puget Sound group is touring around the Wenatchee area between 10am-4pm Thursday. The cars have congregated nightly since Monday in and around the Coast Hotel parking lot on Wenatchee Avenue since Monday.

They group has spent time exploring the region and taking in sights such as the Rock Island Dam and the Bavarian City of Leavenworth.

They've also taken a brew, wine and cider tour in Wenatchee.

A guide from the Puget Sound group describes Wenatchee as having a 1950's character with highways and roads that were designed for Early Fords, which could be a reference to the two-lane highways that are the only source of ground transportation into and out of the area.

The group held a car show Wednesday at an East Wenatchee Park, and also had competitive judging among the 60 or so cars that made the trip to Wenatchee.

The Early Ford V-8 Club National Meets were canceled by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Hendry says he's enjoyed going to the Club Meets over the years.

"I've been in it for 45 years," Henry said. "My Wife's been for 46-47 years. So, we've been around a long time. We're all old guys, or old women too, because my wife owns most of our cars."

The group's Wenatchee visit wraps up late Thursday.

attachment-Early Ford V-8 Club of America Western National Meet in Wenatchee-3 loading...