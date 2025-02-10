Cle Elum May Designate Itself a Non-Sanctuary City

Cle Elum May Designate Itself a Non-Sanctuary City

City of Cle Elum - Government Facebook page

Cle Elum is not in fact a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants, proclaims a resolution under consideration by the Cle Elum City Council.

We'll know the fate of the resolution after Tuesday's City Council meeting. It reads in part, "The City of Cle Elum hereby declares that it is not a sanctuary city and does not enact or maintain policies that prohibit or discourage cooperation with federal immigration and and drug enforcement efforts."

"The City of Cle Elum affirms its intent to cooperate with federal law enforcement agencies, including ICE and the DEA, in a manner consistent with applicable federal, state and local laws."

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

"Such cooperation shall be conducted where practical and within the lawful authority of the city.”

To reiterate, the meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. at City Hall (119 W. 1st St).

LOOK: Biggest sources of immigrants to Idaho

Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Idaho from the 2020 Census.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: cle elum, Cle Elum City Council, Drug Enforcement Agency, federal immigration law, Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Categories: KPQ News, Local News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ