Cle Elum May Designate Itself a Non-Sanctuary City

Cle Elum is not in fact a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants, proclaims a resolution under consideration by the Cle Elum City Council.

We'll know the fate of the resolution after Tuesday's City Council meeting. It reads in part, "The City of Cle Elum hereby declares that it is not a sanctuary city and does not enact or maintain policies that prohibit or discourage cooperation with federal immigration and and drug enforcement efforts."

"The City of Cle Elum affirms its intent to cooperate with federal law enforcement agencies, including ICE and the DEA, in a manner consistent with applicable federal, state and local laws."

"Such cooperation shall be conducted where practical and within the lawful authority of the city.”

To reiterate, the meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. at City Hall (119 W. 1st St).