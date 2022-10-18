Climber From Seattle Rescued Off Mount Stuart

A climber is recovering after being rescued from the West Ridge of Mount Stuart in the Enchantments area.

Sgt. Jason Reinfeld of Chelan County Emergency Management says a 28-year-old Seattle man fell about 10 to 12 feet, possibly breaking his arm and couldn't climb back down Sunday morning.

An Army helicopter from Yakima flew two Chelan County Mountain Rescue volunteers into the scene, who then lowered the man about 600 feet to an area where he could be transported out.

Reinfeld said the process was somewhat complicated with the use of ropes.

"It's a long way to lower someone," said Reinfeld. "Usually that's going to take several different evolutions rather than one constant lower. In that type of a lower, they'll have to reset multiple times to do it."

The helicopter then flew the man to the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery, where he was taken by ambulance to Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth for treatment.

The process to get the man from the mountain to the ambulance took about seven-and-a-half hours and was finished by about 4:30pm.