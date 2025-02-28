9 Coffee Shops to Visit in Wenatchee

Washingtonians love their coffee. It's a tale as old as Starbucks.

Sure, Starbucks and DutchBros have their appeal. First, they're everywhere (Wenatchee has at least five combined shops spread across town). Second, they are decently good, though you are rolling the dice at Starbucks sometimes with the quality depending on if the barista knows what they are doing.

Here's a better solution: Go to local coffee shops! Here are the nine best coffee shops in Wenatchee - in no particular order (all of them are great!)

Mela Coffee Roasting Company

Mela might just have the best overall coffee shop in the valley. I'm not one to be a coffee critic whatsoever. However, their coffee is pretty good too.

Mela Cafe

Their cafe, though? It's the perfect kind of vibe to take your homework to or to meet someone for a first date or even catch up after not seeing someone for a long period of time.

They have a really good breakfast burrito with siracha sauce to die for. You can also save money when you purchase some of their ground coffee to take home - it makes for the perfect gift.

Aut-to Mocha

Locally woman-owned, this coffee company does not have a shop you set your laptop up in or vibe to music. It offers the convenience of five stands set up throughout Wenatchee along Fifth Street, Mission St, Grant Road, and Cotlets Way.

Many reviews tout Aut-to Mocha stands with the best quality coffee in town. Also - who doesn't love the convenience of quality drive-through coffee where you can interact with the barista a little bit?

Java Dog

With two locations in Wenatchee, one along Easy Street and another in East Wenatchee, Java Dog is another espresso stand that handcrafts your orders.

Java Dog is unique with its food selection. It has your typical breakfast sandwhiches with sausage, egg and cheddar or bacon egg white and gouda. However, it also has salads, wraps, donuts, cookies, and more.

J.B. Steamers Coffee To Go

Another locally owned and operated business by a local woman, J.B. Steamers Coffee to Go is touted for their excellent taste. Open since 1994, you can find this drive-up coffee stand at 85 9th St NE in East Wenatchee.

They are also part of Markers Coffee Roasters, which offers ground coffee on their shop for less than $15 a bag. That's quite a deal considering most single-order drinks go for around $5-$8 (that doesn't include a tip - which you should do when you order a coffee!)

The Grind Espresso

Grind Espresso is open every day, Monday through Saturday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 912 N. Miller St. in Wenatchee across from Town Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram.

If you like a lot of espresso in your coffee - make sure you ask for the double shot. The Grind Espresso also offers tea, smoothies, and Lotus drinks. They offer oatmeal and pastries, too.

Quick word about its location - it is part of Don Sangster motors. So, if you have trouble finding it, look for the car dealership.

Give them a shot sometime. I have not been, yet, so let me know how it is!

Cafe Columbia

This is more of a restraunt than it is a pure coffee shop, but man do they have variety or what? They offer everything from a coffee bar to a scratch-made bakery and a fresh-prepped kitchen.

Cafe Columbia might be the best pick for a couple looking for a brunch spot.

Cafe Columbia

This cafe, serving Blue Star coffee, is located at Pybus Market and open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also order ahead of time for takeout.

La Vie En

This is a nice coffee shop located along S Wenatchee Ave. Admired for its pastries and ham and cheese croisants, its coffee is no laughing matter either.

La Vie En might have the best coffee-based bakery in town. Everything is homemade and looks amazing!

The shop is closed Sunday and Monday, but you can grab coffee and something to eat every other day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lone Pine Fruit & Espresso

This one is a bit off the beaten path and might be best if you're looking for coffee on the way to visit Lake Chelan this summer.

Located on the sunny banks of the Columbia in Orondo, Lone Pine Fruit & Espresso is located inside an old apple packing shed.

This shop is really cool because it also offers local produce you can purchase. Pick up some coffee, and your choice of 10 locally grown apples. Don't forget to check out their cooler for cheese, cider, local meats, veggies, eggs, wine, and more.

The Loop Trail Cafe

Coffee. Hot Dogs. Milk Shakes. Need I say say more?

I will anyways. The Loop Trail Cafe is located on Fifth St in the Riverfront Center Building. It offers varying coffee sizes from 16 to 24 ounces, but that's not where they make their bread and butter (pun not intended).

They make perhaps the best hotdogs in town with pastrami, chili dogs, and that doesn't even include their sandwhich melt selection.

This is a shop that opened in 2024. The owner, Diane Hall, likes to keep prices affordable and even relies on customer input for her menu.

Conclusion

I'll be honest - most of these shops I haven't tried yet, but doing this research made me want to go get a cup of joe and a pastry. I'm certainly going to explore these shops. While I make my rounds, you should let me know what you think of these suggestions, or if I missed any!

Happy caffination!