Collison Blocks Highway 97 North of Orondo Friday Morning

US 97 north of Orondo is back open after a two car accident blocked the highway for about an hour and a half Friday morning.

According to the State Patrol, 51-year-old Domingo Maldonado Reyes was traveling south on US 97 in a large SUV around 5:20 am when a smaller SUV, driven by 43-year-old Maria Chavez Martinez, attempted a left turn from a stop sign at Brays Landing Road.

The State Patrol indicated that visibility may have been a factor.

The collision that ensued spun Chavez Martinez's car around, blocking both lanes of travel.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries and were transported to Central Washington Hospital. Two passengers in the smaller SUV also received minor injuries.

Chavez Martinez was cited for Failure to Yield. Drugs or alcohol were not a factor.