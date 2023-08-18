Columbia Valley Community Health Opening New Clinic Aug. 28th

Columbia Valley Community Health (CVCH) is planning their ribbon cutting ceremony and official opening date of August 28th for their new East Wenatchee Clinic.

The ribbon cutting ceremony and activities run from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm and are open to the public.

The 29,000 sq ft, Community Health Center is located at 900 Eastmont Avenue. The nearly $30 million facility will offer medical, dental, and integrated behavioral medicine services.

CVCH will have space for 10 additional medical providers, 2 dentists, 2 dental hygienists and construction will soon begin on a Behavioral Health building next door with room to accommodate 25 additional healthcare providers.

The pharmacy should be licensed and ready to open later this fall.