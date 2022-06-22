Commissioners Hold Dedication Ceremony for West Cashmere Bridge

Chelan County Commissioners recently unveiled the new West Cashmere Bridge on June 22 at 10 a.m. The formal dedication ceremony took place near the newly constructed roundabout on Goodwin Road.

The West Cashmere Bridge project is the county's largest construction project to date, with approximately $27 million in state and federal funding spent towards the bridge.

Guest speakers included Senator Brad Hawkins, Representative Keith Goehner, and County Engineer Eric Pierson.

District 2 Commissioner Bob Bugert was the head speaker for this event, thanking all those who contributed to this project.

Bugert also congratulated Pierson for earning the County Engineer of the Year award along with his work on the bridge.