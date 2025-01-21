Confluence Health in Wenatchee has launched a K9 security program. K9 Atlas and handler Justin Bennett will be patrolling the hallways and campus of Confluence Health Hospital’s Central and Mares campuses.

The program is intended to help make patients, visitors and staff feel safe.

“Like programs at healthcare facilities around the country, our new security dog program features animals that are rigorously trained along with their specially selected handlers to help make Confluence Health patients and visitors, as well as staff and providers, feel safe,” commented John Urdahl, security and emergency preparedness director at Confluence Health.

Atlas' primary role will be to deter violent behavior while making the rounds with his handler. A second K9 team will be added later this year, according to a hospital news release.

Both Bennett and Atlas are highly trained. Justin Bennett has completed extensive security dog training with Atlas and has attended two top-rated dog trainer schools before serving as a training director at a dog training facility. Bennett has worked as an explosive detection K9 handler for the United States Department of Energy at a National Security Complex in Tennessee near the Oak Ridge National Laboratory and protecting nuclear stockpiles at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico.

Atlas is a male 3-year-old German Shepard originally from Slovakia in Eastern Europe.

Atlas is the first of a two team K9 security detail at Confluence Health in Wenatchee. Image provided Atlas is the first of a two team K9 security detail at Confluence Health in Wenatchee. Image provided loading...

“Atlas is a real sweetheart to me and everyone he meets,” according to Bennett. “Like most working dogs, he lives with me when not on duty and he has shown himself to have a really goofy and fun personality when not on the clock. In particular, he loves to run and explore new smells, like most dogs.”

Bennett says the security dogs also love to interact with staff and visitors while on duty but requests the K9 handler should be asked for permission before interacting with Atlas to avoid interfering with work duties.

K9 Atlas and Bennett on patrol Image provided K9 Atlas and Bennett on patrol Image provided loading...

Much of the funding for the K9 handler positions and to secure the two dogs and K9 security program vehicles was made possible through the Confluence Health Foundation.

“The Confluence Health Foundation works each day to enhance and support Confluence Health’s ability to provide safe and superior healthcare close to home,” explained Suzanne Carté-Cocroft, vice president of philanthropy at Confluence Health. “Because of its important focus on staff and patient safety, we knew this was an important program to be a part of and it had enthusiastic support from our board.”

The Foundation Board asked Confluence Health staff and providers to choose a name for Atlas and it was the clear winner among more than 2,000 votes.

“We are excited to start up this new canine security program at Confluence Health,” remarked Dr. Andrew Jones, CEO of Confluence Health. “I have seen similar programs around the country and have witnessed the amazing benefits this brings, not only to the safety of patients and staff, but also in the joy it brings when the security dog visits on their rounds. These canine officers build community, as well as protecting it, and we’re looking forward to Atlas joining our team to help us in continuing to better serve and care for all the residents of North Central Washington.”