A car show hits Monitor to raise money for anti-bullying initiatives this Sunday.

Why the Event Was Organized

READ MORE: Chelan County Names New Building Official

Organizer Gary Edwards said the event, "Cars Against Bullying," was organized after a Wenatchee High School student committed suicide. Edwards said the student was bullied. All proceeds for the event will be donated.

Vehicle Classes and Awards

The event welcomes lowriders, trucks, hot rods, imports, and rat rods. There will be first, second, and third place prizes for all categories. There will also be a special trophy for best sound.

Bullying Prevention Resources

The event also features raffles and informational booths about bullying and how to have proactive talks with children and teens to prevent the behavior.

Event Details and Registration

The entry fee for car show participants is $15. Attendees can observe the cars at no cost.

Gary Edwards Gary Edwards loading...

The event is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 17, at the Monitor Hot Rod Cafe, 2960 East Street.