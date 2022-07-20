Confluence Health, Nurses Union Agree on Contract

Confluence Health and its nurses’ union have a new agreement in place.

The agreement covers all Confluence Heath nurses who work at Central Washington Hospital, which is the largest medical center in North Central Washington.

It calls for a 16 percent pay increase for nurses over three years and offer a ratification bonus ($1,200).

It will also boost experience as a factor in determining pay scale.

The union announced its members had accepted the collective bargaining agreement in late June.

The Washington State Nurses Association (WSNA) represents in-patient nurses employed at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.

Confluence Health serves the largest geographic region of any healthcare system in Washington State, covering over 12,000 square miles of Okanogan, Grant, Douglas, and Chelan counties with 3,758 employees in 12 communities.