Continental Auto Repair is Shutting Down After 30 Years of Service

Drivers traveling on the George Sellar bridge will no longer see the yellow Volkswagen poking out of the window of the Continental Auto Repair shop soon.

The Continental Auto Repair shop was opened back in 1990.

The owner of the European and Japanese auto shop, Jim Kane retired back in 2021 and left the business in the hands of his son, James Kane, who was the lead mechanic.

Kane is shutting the shop down due to both him and his son moving away and finding difficulty hiring mechanics.

Jim posted a retirement sale on Facebook Marketplace, selling tools and car parts.

The sale was held at 926 South Mission Street on Saturday until 5 p.m.