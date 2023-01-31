Convicted Leavenworth Area Burglar Sentenced To 2.5 Years

A Leavenworth man convicted of breaking into houses and vacation homes, and then selling items he stole, will serve two-and-a-half-years in prison.

A judge sentenced 34-year-old Kevin Waters Monday after he pleaded guilty to six felony charges, including four counts of burglary and one count each of firearm theft and trafficking in stolen property.

All the activity took place between March and June of last year.

Waters was arrested last July on a firearm charge in Pend Oreille County.

He was accused of stealing about $50,000 worth if items in the Leavenworth and Lake Wenatchee areas.

Among the items were a motorcycle, a surfboard and a black Sig Sauer pistol.

Waters' sentence calls for him to serve another two and a half years on supervised probation once he's released from prison.

He apologized for his actions during his sentencing hearing Monday.

Another man, 32-year-old Jesse Andrew Reeder, is accused as an accomplice.

He’s charged with possessing and trafficking stolen property. .

He been in the Chelan County jail since December 19 with bail set at $2,000 bond. His trial is set to start on February 21 in Chelan County Superior Court.