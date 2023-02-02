Court Decision Could Help Spur Improvements On 9th Street In Wenatchee

A federal court decision is opening the way for continued improvements on 9th Street in Wenatchee.

The court sided with the city to have BNSF Railway cover the cost of maintenance for improvements at the 9th Street railroad crossing.

Wenatchee Public Works Director Rob Jammerman says those improvements will make the area more pedestrian friendly.

"As a pedestrian, you reach the crossing, it's not real clear where the pedestrian would cross," said Jammerman. "So, there'll be better safety improvements there for pedestrians to not cross, as an example, when a train is coming,"

The city will construct curb, gutter, sidewalk and associated drainage improvements, and will complete sidewalk gaps currently existing in the corridor.

The city says the 9th Street Crossing Project will include important improvements to an area that sees large volumes of passenger vehicles, buses, freight, bicycles and pedestrians.

The city is using federal funds to pay 90% of the cost of installing the $1.2 million railroad crossing enhancements.

The state Utilities and Transportation Commission must still approve the project before it moves forward.

The railroad crossing sits on the eastern edge of the 9th Street Corridor Project.

The city received $27,000 in federal money to analyze traffic and travel between the tracks and Miller Street on the west end.

The city hired a consultant, Perteet, to perform a traffic study as well as analyze bicycle, pedestrian, transit, and freight accommodations in the corridor.

Among the plans for the area are adding leading pedestrian intervals at Mission Street and Chelan Avenue.