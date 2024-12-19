A Kittitas County man is among the inaugural members of a public-private working group in Washington State aimed at leveraging opportunities under the CHIPS and Science Act.

This group, initiated by outgoing Gov. Jay Inslee, has 11 members including Ellensburg's Rob Ogburn, who is Central Washington University's executive director of Business and Community Services (BCS).

The group seeks to obtain federal grants to boost Washington's semiconductor industry, which already contributes significantly to the state's economy. The group's initial focus will be on the National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program, with Commerce Secretary Mike Fong chairing.

Fong says the CHIPS and Science Act has already led to substantial private sector investments nationwide, and Washington aims to further expand its semiconductor industry through these federal funding opportunities.

According to a press release, Ogburn has been leading BCS "since it was formed in 2023. BCS’s work is centered in deep listening and sustainable growth for the communities it serves, finding ways to bring in jobs and investment without sacrificing the community agency and qualities that make each community unique."

"The goals of this working group line up well with what CWU is trying to achieve here in Central Washington," Ogburn is quoted as saying in the press release. “I look forward to working with this highly qualified team in this important work as Washington invests in our future."

"Washington is unique in the diversity of its communities, blending together global leadership across agriculture, technology, and manufacturing industries,” he said. “As we look to the future, we need to make sure we’re including all communities at the table in order for our progress to be both sustainable and meaningful."

The working group's first meeting was Monday. It reportedly intends to hold regular meetings "through 2025 and beyond."