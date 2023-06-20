Details Still Not Revealed About Weekend Gorge Shooting

There's heavy interest in the details on the shooting at the Gorge Amphitheater over the weekend.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office has repeatedly stated that it's prevented from any involvement in the case since its deputies were involved in the shooting that injured the suspect.

State law requires officer-involved shootings to be investigated by an outside agency, and the incident at the Gorge is now being handled by the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit.

Wenatchee Police Captain Brian Chance is now heading that group's investigation.

The shooting Saturday night left two people dead and three injured, including the suspected shooter.

The identity of the victims and the accused shooter have not been revealed.

The motivation for the shooting has also not been disclosed, although there's been unconfirmed speculation and anecdotal observations by reported witnesses.

Grant County Sheriff's spokesperson Kyle Foreman held an initial press briefing late Saturday night, where he said details were still not known.

"We don't know what the motives were, what the intentions were of the shooter," said Foreman. "We'll have to wait and see if we can find that information out later on."

The Grant County Sheriff's Office initially took the lead in responding to the shooting as the Gorge Amphitheater in within Grant County.

The venue was hosting the Beyond Wonderland concert festival when the shooting took place shortly before 8:30pm Saturday at the adjacent camping grounds.

The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit is composed of members from the Wenatchee and East Wenatchee police departments along with the Chelan and Douglas County sheriff's offices and the Washington State Patrol.

The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is also involved in the investigation.