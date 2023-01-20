District 8 Congresswoman Touts Women’s Rights Ahead of Roe V Wade Anniversary

With this Sunday's 50th anniversary of the Roe V Wade decision, Democratic members of the U-S House hope to garner more support to expand abortion rights that were established in the landmark ruling 50 years ago.

In a virtual town hall meeting Thursday night with District 8 Congresswoman Kim Schrier and Snoqualmie Mayor Katherine Ross, Schrier talked about the "gut-wrench" that she felt when Roe V. Wade was overturned last June.

"Let me tell you how much of a priority it is for me to make sure women make their own health care decisions and that politicians are not the ones making those decisions. We see how dangerous that is, and frankly what an insult that is." Schrier said.

Schrier also talked about the reintroduction of the Women's Health Protection Act in the U-S House.

"Which is the bill that will make Roe the law of the land and I also want to tell you, I don't think that this should be a partisan issue, that both parties value control of our own bodies." Schrier said.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Women's Health Protection Act will gain traction over the next two years with Republicans gaining control of the U-S house.