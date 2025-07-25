Douglas County Opens Contest For New Official Seal

Douglas County is seeking the public's assistance in designing a new official seal.

This week, the County used its social media accounts to announce a contest for the new logo, stating "We’re inviting everyone, of all ages, to design a fresh new logo that captures the heart and spirit of Douglas County—our heritage, natural beauty, and strong community."

The County says the winning logo will be featured in a variety of places, including its website and social media pages, as well as event signs and even on official county documents.

Criteria for submissions includes that the design be original and eye-catching; fashioned in high-resolution using JPG, PNG, or PDF formatting; and shows well in both color and black-and-white.

Deadline for submissions is Friday, August 8 at 11:59 p.m.

For more information or to make a submission, click here.