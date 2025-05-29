Douglas County Prosecutor is Retiring; Commissioners Seek Replacement

Douglas County Prosecutor is Retiring; Commissioners Seek Replacement

Gordon Edgar Image: Douglas County Prosecutor

Gordon Edgar, the Prosecuting Attorney for Douglas County, is retiring June 30, 2025.  Edgar has been with the Prosecutor's office since 1995.  He was elected Prosecutor in 2018 and was unopposed for reelection in 2022.

Douglas County Commissioners will begin the process to select an appointee to serve the remainder of Edgar's term through December, 2026.

The office of Prosecuting Attorney will appear on the November 2026 general election ballot and the candidate elected will take office on January 1, 2027.

Eligible applicants or anyone elected to the office must be a qualified elector of the county and have been admitted as an attorney and counselor of the courts of the State of Washington.

Qualified applicants interested in the interim appointment can apply through the Douglas County website at www.douglascountywa.net

