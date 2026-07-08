A Moses Lake Police Department officer is being honored for his actions at the Gorge Amphitheatre shooting three years ago.

Officials say Officer Edgar Salazar will receive the Hometown Hero Award from the U.S. Attorney General's Office.

On June 17, 2023, 28-year-old James Kelly killed two people and shot three more in the campground. One of the people Kelly shot was his girlfriend, who he was holding hostage when officers responded.

Salazar had been working undercover buying drugs in the campground with four other officers. They could see Kelly beating the woman and attempting to choke her.

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The officers were armed only with small backup pistols and did not have any body armor. Despite this, the officers closed in on Kelly across an open field. Kelly fired on the officers, but they pressed on, covering about 150 yards of open ground.

When officers reached a distance of 60-70 yards from Kelly, Salazar fired once and stuck Kelly in the head.

Police were able to render aid to the victim.

All five officers have been previously awarded the Washington State Law Enforcement Medal of Honor by the governor and received their department's highest awards for valor.

The Hometown Hero award is presented by the Department of Justice to those who "demonstrate exceptional bravery, civic responsibility, and steadfast dedication to the enduring ideals of liberty and service."

There will be an award presentation in the Moses Lake City Council Chambers at 11 a.m. Thursday. The public is invited.