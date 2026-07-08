Silver Alert Issued For Missing Elderly At-Risk Coulee City Man

Authorities in the Columbia Basin have issued a Silver Alert for an elderly at-risk Coulee City man.

The Alert was issued by the Washington State Patrol on behalf of the Grant County Sheriff's Office late Tuesday for 70-year-old John Morrison, who was reportedly last seen on Sunday (July 5) at around 5:30 a.m. leaving his residence in Coulee City by personal vehicle and heading in an unknown direction of travel.

Morrison was driving a silver 2004 Toyota Corolla with Washington license plate #CSV9734.

Morrison is described as being Caucasian, standing 5'6" tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds, and is balding with gray hair and blue eyes. He also has a tattoo on his right arm and was last known to be wearing a red-and-orange flannel shirt and gray sweatpants.

Investigators say the disappearance of Morrison poses a credible threat to his health and safety, and anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts or who thinks they might have seen him is being asked to contact the Washington State Patrol or the Grant County Sheriff's Office by simply dialing 9-1-1.