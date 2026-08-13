The Little Giant Fire increased by about 1,000 acres on Wednesday despite red flag warning conditions and wind gusts of 30-40 mph in some areas. The fire is estimated at 128,300 acres as of Thursday with 5% containment.

There will be a community meeting for the public on Friday at 6:30 PM in the Entiat School Gym. The meeting will also be streamed to the Little Giant Facebook page. Questions can be submitted in advance via email to 2026.littlegiant@firenet.gov.

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The Pacific NW Team 12 Incident Management Team reported heavy smoke on Wednesday prevented helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft from flying.

Crews strengthened the fireline on the southern flank from Twin Lakes to Chiwawa River Road. Firefighters were also active on the fire’s southern edge near Brush Creek and Chickamin Creek.

The growth along the western flank has been limited by natural features. Structure protection measures are being implemented in the Trinity Mine area and near Domke Lake, north of the fire. The threat has been greatly diminished around the Twenty-Five Mile area after firing operations this week.

Firefighters continue to install hoselays to bring water to the fire’s edge in the Tyee Creek area. Firefighters are assisting with an initial attack fire from a lightning strike yesterday.

Evacuation changes

Lake Wenatchee area:

There was a small addition on the south end of level 3, closing the gap between it and the Entiat evacuation zones. There are NO structures in the adjusted area.

Lake Chelan South Shore:

The level 2 has been increased to include 2050 First Creek Road and all houses west of it.

The level 3 has been decreased, and now homes on South Lakeshore Road accessed by side roads from Hale Road and south are in level 2.

SEE THE LATEST EVACUATION NOTICES

The Little Giant Fire started nearly a month ago, by lightning on July 15th

Total Resources assigned include 58 engines; 51 crews; 168 pieces of heavy equipment; 28 water tenders; 5 helicopters, and a total of 2,122 personnel