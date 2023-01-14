Drive-by Shooting Suspect Charged with Conspiracy to Murder

One of the three suspects involved in a drive-by shooting in Wenatchee is now facing a conspiracy to murder charge.

17-year-old Angel Lara-Sedano is currently residing at Chelan County Juvenile Center for his role in a drive-by shooting back in August.

Back in September, witnesses overheard Lara-Sedano say that he “wanted [his co-defendant] gone.”

Lara-Sedano is currently charged with drive-by shooting, first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with a witness.

His arraignment hearing will be held at Chelan County Superior Court on Jan. 25, 2023.