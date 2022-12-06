Driver Gets $500+ Ticket For Driving With Windshield Covered In Snow

A westside driver has a ticket of more than $500 after troopers say the person drove several miles with their windshield almost completely covered in snow.

The State Patrol says the car was observed driving along SR 16 in Kitsap County, and the driver reportedly told troopers their windshield wipers weren’t working

The driver received a $553 ticket for negligent driving in the 2nd degree after being pulled over Sunday.

A social media post by the State Patrol asked drivers to please take the time to remove all snow from vehicles before leaving home.