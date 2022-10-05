Driver Taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center After Crash near Quincy

A Quincy woman was taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center after rolling her car over on Martin Road Tuesday morning.

Near 7 a.m., 44-year-old Quincy woman, Rosa Ramirez-Sanchez, was driving northbound Martin Road when she accidentally hit an apple-bin trailer carried by a tractor.

The impact rolled her gold 2002 Infiniti G20 over onto its roof.

The tractor driver was a 55-year-old Ephrata man, Onecimo Escalera, and was left uninjured.

Ramirez-Sanchez was taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center.

The extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.