East Wenatchee Man Arrested on Suspicion of Selling Fentanyl and Methamphetamine

An man was arrested on suspicion of selling fentanyl, fentanyl powder, and methamphetamine out of his East Wenatchee home.

On March 23, Columbia River Drug Task Force began surveilling 33-year-old Robert Britt. According to the affidavit, Britt had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

Detectives spotted Britt leaving his home in a GMC Terrain and was headed to his girlfriend’s residence. The woman who owns the vehicle was driving with her daughter, while Britt hid in the backseat.

When Britt arrived at his girlfriend’s home, investigators seized the vehicle, applied for a search warrant, and took Britt into custody.

On March 24, investigators were granted a search warrant to look into the GMC Terrain.

In the vehicle, they found a backpack that allegedly belonged to Britt, containing a plastic bag filled with 428 fentanyl pills, a smaller baggy filled with 7.4 grams of suspected fentanyl powder, and a second small baggy filled with 2.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Officers also found two phones in the backpack and one in the vehicle. All three were taken in for evidence.

On March 29, Britt was arrested and charged with four felony counts, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, fentanyl, fentanyl powder, and methamphetamine.

Bond was set at $40,000.