East Wenatchee Proposing To Do Away With Pool Fencing Requirement
The city of East Wenatchee is proposing to remove a requirement for swimming pools to be surrounded by fencing.
The city released a "notice of availability" overnight Monday morning.
Current city code requires all pools and the yard or area around them to be enclosed by a four-foot-high fence or barrier.
A 60-day comment period on the proposed change starts Monday.
Proposed amendments will be considered at a public hearing at a date/time to be determined. Comments on the proposed revisions need to be submitted by emailing the Community Development Department, or mailed to:
City of East Wenatchee
Community Development Department
RE: Pool Fencing Amendments
271 9th Street NE