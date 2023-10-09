East Wenatchee Proposing To Do Away With Pool Fencing Requirement

The city of East Wenatchee is proposing to remove a requirement for swimming pools to be surrounded by fencing.

The city released a "notice of availability" overnight Monday morning.

Current city code requires all pools and the yard or area around them to be enclosed by a four-foot-high fence or barrier.

A 60-day comment period on the proposed change starts Monday.

Proposed amendments will be considered at a public hearing at a date/time to be determined. Comments on the proposed revisions need to be submitted by emailing the Community Development Department, or mailed to:

City of East Wenatchee

Community Development Department

RE: Pool Fencing Amendments

271 9th Street NE